WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A dozen sea turtles rescued off the Jersey Shore are being nursed back to health at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange.
Zoologists say the turtles wandered into cold northeast waters last fall and nearly froze.
Two of them needed CPR when they were rescued and most got pneumonia.
The co-directors at the zoo’s Sea Turtle Recovery Hospital say the 10 green turtles, one loggerhead, and one endangered Kemp’s Ridley Turtle are doing well.
The zoo is hoping all of the turtles can make a full recovery.