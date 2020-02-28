Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says stop-and-frisk was a good policy, just not always used correctly.
Erica Dumas, a senior vice president at Mercury, and Chris Coffey, the head of the New York practice for Tusk Ventures, joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss his opinion on “The Point.”
The panel also discussed former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and coronavirus.
