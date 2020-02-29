Comments
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New Rochelle High School hosted a Black History Month event Saturday to celebrate the arts.
This is the eighth year the New Rochelle School District and the Alliance of Black School Educators have teamed up.
Student artwork was on display, reflecting this year’s theme, “Celebrating Africa.”
There were some 800 vendors on hand with products, including clothing and jewelry, and there were drumming workshops, spoken word and musical performances.
“So we feel, obviously, that the arts is a really good entry point for teachers, families to learn about this very important history that we all share,” said Candace Pinn, with the Westchester Alliance of Black School Educators.
Pinn says school curriculums also need to reflect more about the contributions of Africans to American culture.