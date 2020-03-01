CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:carriage horse, Central Park, Horse carriages, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Animal advocates are set to gather for a protest of the city’s carriage horse industry after a video emerged of a horse collapsing in Central Park.

A carriage horse was caught on video collapsing in the park yesterday.

It’s unclear what happened to the horse or what kind of medical treatment the animal received.

A demonstration at the Clinton Park stables on West 52nd Street was scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon.

The protesters are calling for a new law that would raise the standard of care for city’s carriage horses.

Comments

Leave a Reply