NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Animal advocates are set to gather for a protest of the city’s carriage horse industry after a video emerged of a horse collapsing in Central Park.
A carriage horse was caught on video collapsing in the park yesterday.
It’s unclear what happened to the horse or what kind of medical treatment the animal received.
A demonstration at the Clinton Park stables on West 52nd Street was scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon.
The protesters are calling for a new law that would raise the standard of care for city’s carriage horses.