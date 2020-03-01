Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.
The NYPD released this surveillance video of the suspect.
They say the incident happened Friday afternoon near 232nd Street and Carpenter Avenue in the Wakefield section.
Police say the suspect approached the girl, grabbed her rear end and then ran off.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
I hope this crud enjoys prison life when his fellow inmates find out what he did.