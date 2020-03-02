



— There was a special surprise Monday for a Long Island middle school.

The gift was flown across war-torn parts of the Middle East, before making its way to Lynbrook, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

Dozens of American flags line the front of Lynbrook North Middle School, and inside the school sits a very important one.

“The flag was flown over Kuwait, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq,” Master Sgt. Miriam Carpio-Hospedales said.

Now the flag has a permanent home at the Nassau County school, which took care of Carpio-Hospedales’ son, Jared, while she was in Kuwait.

Carpio-Hospedales’ was deployed for six months. She returned at the end of January and on Monday made the trip to her son’s middle school, where she was greeted with applause and song. The students and staff took the time to thank Carpio-Hospedales for her service, but she said she was actually there to thank them.

“Just giving them something back… knowing that I came back. It’s a thank you for what you do for me and what you do for Jared,” Carpio-Hospedales said.

The master sergeant and staff members alike hope her time at the school teaches the students what it means to serve, and why it’s important.

“It means so much first for them to understand the sacrifice that Jared, a seventh grade student, went through and the sacrifice that his mom made to be overseas for six months in order to keep our country safe. So I think it was really important for the kids to learn that today,” Lynbrook North Middle School Principal Sean Fallon said.

Fallon said he hopes Monday’s assembly inspired a few students to look into careers with the military one day, and give back to our country.