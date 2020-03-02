Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Turnpike Authority and Tesla have struck a deal to install electric vehicle chargers at eight service areas.
The plan will more than triple the number of charging stations on the turnpike.
- Clara Barton (southbound between interchanges 2 and 1)
- John Fenwick (northbound between interchanges 1 and 2)
- Walt Whitman (southbound between interchanges 4 and 3)
- James Fenimore Cooper (northbound between interchanges 4 and 5)
- Richard Stockton (southbound between interchanges 7A and 7)
- Woodrow Wilson (northbound between interchanges 7 and 7A)
Tesla will pay for and install the stations and will build infrastructure for other providers to install non-Tesla charging stations.
There are already charging stations available for non-Tesla electric vehicles at three Turnpike service areas: Molly Pitcher, Joyce Kilmer, and Vince Lombardi. Those are operated by EVgo.
Murphy says the deal is all part of the state’s plan to register more than 300-thousand zero-emission vehicles by 2025.