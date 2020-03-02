CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Turnpike Authority and Tesla have struck a deal to install electric vehicle chargers at eight service areas.

The plan will more than triple the number of charging stations on the turnpike.

  • Clara Barton (southbound between interchanges 2 and 1)
  • John Fenwick (northbound between interchanges 1 and 2)
  • Walt Whitman (southbound between interchanges 4 and 3)
  • James Fenimore Cooper (northbound between interchanges 4 and 5)
  • Richard Stockton (southbound between interchanges 7A and 7)
  • Woodrow Wilson (northbound between interchanges 7 and 7A)

Tesla will pay for and install the stations and will build infrastructure for other providers to install non-Tesla charging stations.

There are already charging stations available for non-Tesla electric vehicles at three Turnpike service areas: Molly Pitcher, Joyce Kilmer, and Vince Lombardi. Those are operated by EVgo.

Murphy says the deal is all part of the state’s plan to register more than 300-thousand zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

