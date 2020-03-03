Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a woman stabbed her boyfriend to death last night inside their Upper West Side apartment.
Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Amsterdam Avenue between 90th and 91st Streets.
Inside, they found the 48-year-old victim with stab wounds to his chest.
He was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tracy McCarter, 44, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim’s name has not been released.
