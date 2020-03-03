NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an attempted rape in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn on Sunday.
Investigators say the NYPD was called at 4 a.m. to Saint James Place and Lefferts Place where a 30-year-old woman had been attacked. She was walking home when a man came up behind, punched her in the head and knocked her to the ground. The attacker allegedly continued to punch her and attempted to sexually assault her as she still on the ground.
The woman fought back and the man fled with her backpack north on Saint James Place towards Fulton Street.
The suspect, shown on surveillance video, is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, dark-colored jacket with light-colored fur on the collar, wrists and bottom of the jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for a cut to the head and bruising and swelling on the head and neck. She was treated and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.