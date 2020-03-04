(CBS Local)– “It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart” is an amalgamation of everything Amy Hoggart has done in her career.

Hoggart is a British-American stand-up comedian that also has a master’s degree in experimental psychology and got the opportunity to put her comedic and psychological chops to the test in her new show.

“The people who made Full Frontal With Samantha Bee said let’s give you a pilot presentation and see what happens,” said Hoggart in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I just didn’t know what to do. I was also a bit self-conscious because quite a lot of late night correspondents get their own gig. I didn’t know why my show would be any different or any better. I remembered that I had the psychology master’s and thought maybe that could be my angle. It was more from a place of insecurity than any positive reason.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

The comedian spent time in England, Miami, and New York talking to people about anxiety, relationships, body image, and humor. Hoggart said she learned a lot during trips around the world. One of her favorite episodes was trying to make a woman named Laura in England funnier.

“I think if we had chosen a man that wasn’t that funny, it would’ve been a really different episode,” said Hoggart. “Because she is a woman, there is obviously a lot of gender biases. She was being told all the time you’re not funny enough, you’re not laughing enough, you’re not lighthearted enough. There was a lot of sexism within that I didn’t see coming. I learned so much because this is a very hard show to plan and predict. You don’t really know how people will behave. We thought we could make wise guesses and we were nearly always wrong. I learned to push every conversation and find the weird in it.”

Hoggart’s show airs Wednesdays at 10pm EST on truTV.