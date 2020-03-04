CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Ikea is recalling a piece of furniture that could be dangerous for children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the KULLEN three-drawer chest is unstable and can tip over if not anchored to a wall.

About 820,000 dressers are being recalled.

The agency says Ikea received six reports of tip-over incidents. Two of them included “minor cuts and bruises.”

Consumers are being told to keep the furniture away from children and contact Ikea for a refund or free wall anchor.

Customers can call Ikea’s toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 or visit www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for more information.

