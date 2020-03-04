Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say tried to rape a 41-year-old woman in the Jamaica section of Queens last month.
Police say the suspect approached the woman near Shore Avenue and Princeton Street with his pants down while displaying a gun.
The suspect then allegedly demanded a sex act while grabbing the woman by the neck.
When she screamed, police say the man grabbed her purse and left.
