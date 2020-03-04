Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for the suspects accused of robbing a liquor store in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for the suspects accused of robbing a liquor store in Queens.
Surveillance video shows four masked robbers rushing through the store with duffel bags, a gun and bottles of alcohol.
Police say they stormed the store in South Ozone Park on Monday night and pointed a gun at the 19-year-old worker.
The worker was not hurt.
Investigators say the robbers got away with $100 in cash and $700 worth of liquor.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.