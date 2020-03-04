Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of Broadway’s favorite couples is getting ready to take the stage together again for the first time 24 years.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will star in a revival of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite,” opening for a limited run at Broadway’s Hudson Theater next Friday, March 13.
The married couple haven’t shared a Broadway stage since 1996 when they appeared in “How To Succeed In Business
Without Really Trying.”