HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island couple was found dead last night in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The couple’s baby was also inside the home, along with another woman. They were not harmed.

Southampton Town Police said officers were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a house on Ponquoque Avenue in Hampton Bays.

They found 25-year-old Jonathan Fava and 24-year-old Kelly Lynn Bray suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The child is now in the care of a relative.

