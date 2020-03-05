Comments
HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island couple was found dead last night in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
The couple’s baby was also inside the home, along with another woman. They were not harmed.
Southampton Town Police said officers were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a house on Ponquoque Avenue in Hampton Bays.
They found 25-year-old Jonathan Fava and 24-year-old Kelly Lynn Bray suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were rushed to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
The child is now in the care of a relative.