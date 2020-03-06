Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute on board an MTA bus led to a violent slashing, and it was all caught on camera.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute on board an MTA bus led to a violent slashing, and it was all caught on camera.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 on a Q-44 bus in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect cuts the victim on the face.
The 20-year-old victim suffered a laceration to his left cheek. He was treated at a local hospital.
The attacker ran from the scene after getting off the bus at Brush Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.