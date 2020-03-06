ANDY BYFORDFormer NY Transit Chief Discusses Why He Quit, And Who's To Blame, On 'The Point'
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute on board an MTA bus led to a violent slashing, and it was all caught on camera.

A man is accused of slashing another man on a Q-44 bus in the Bronx on Feb. 23, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 on a Q-44 bus in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect cuts the victim on the face.

The 20-year-old victim suffered a laceration to his left cheek. He was treated at a local hospital.

The attacker ran from the scene after getting off the bus at Brush Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.

