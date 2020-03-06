Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday.
According to Port Authority Police, Williams was trying to board a flight around 9:15 p.m. when he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the Queens District Attorney will handle the matter after Williams is processed by Port Authority Police.
Williams does have an Alabama permit for the Glock 19 pistol.
Further details were not immediately available.