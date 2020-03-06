Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say two men broke into seven business last month in Queens.
The suspects’ crime spree allegedly spanned from Feb. 7 to Feb. 22.
Police said the men stole power tools, jewelry, wine, electronics, cash and lottery tickets. In two incidents, they left empty handed.
Most recently, the suspects allegedly broke into a bakery through a basement window and made off with $400.
Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.