NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan visits Red Gate Bakery in Manhattan’s East Village. Owner Greg Rales draws inspiration from Red Gate Farm, a defunct potato farm in Nantucket where he spent childhood summers and first fell in love with baking. He brings a passion for experimentation with flavors to his changing menu, offering classic American treats with a twist—grapefruit replaces macadamia nuts in the white chocolate chip cookies, and homemade Oreos get fillings like strawberry and peanut butter.
VENUE: Red Gate Bakery
ADDRESS: 68 E 1st St, New York, NY 10003
PHONE: (646) 870-5553
WEBSITE: https://redgatebakery.com/
ELLE’S FAVORITES: Brown butter blondie, grapefruit-white chocolate cookie
