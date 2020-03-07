Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera in Brooklyn vandalizing a traffic enforcement vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning on Seventh Avenue in Bay Ridge.
The suspect could be seen throwing something at the windshield before punching it with his fist and then striking the passenger side mirror.
He then took off along Seventh Avenue, heading towards 92nd Street.
He must have gotten a parking ticket.
What a moron……..