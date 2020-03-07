Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released a video showing a frightening attack on an MTA bus in the Bronx.
Police released video of a suspect slashing a 20-year-old man in the face on a northbound Q44 bus.
Investigators say it happened on Feb. 23 after an argument.
Police say the suspect ran off the bus near Brush Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.
The victim was treated for a cut to his cheek at Jacobi Medical Center.
The suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.