VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car rolled over after a three-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Exit 14, the Valley Stream Exit.
Police say two people in the flipped-over vehicle were taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Traffic was backed up for miles while police investigated and the vehicles were taken away.