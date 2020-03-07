CBSN New YorkWatch Now
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car rolled over after a three-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Exit 14, the Valley Stream Exit.

Police say two people in the flipped-over vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Traffic was backed up for miles while police investigated and the vehicles were taken away.

