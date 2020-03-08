



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should immediately allow local labs with the correct equipment and kits to begin testing for positive coronavirus cases due to the federal government’s lack of keeping up with outbreak demands.

“We don’t have the testing capacity we need,” he said. “It’s essential to containment. Just do the approval and do it today.”

His goal is to minimize the fear surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and demand more action from federal agencies, a day after Saturday’s state of emergency declaration that allowed certain funds to be unlocked and health positions to be filled faster.

As of Sunday morning, there were a total of 105 confirmed cases in New York State:

Westchester County: 82 cases

New York City: 12 cases

Nassau County: 5 cases

Rockland County: 2 cases

Saratoga County: 2 cases

Suffolk County: 1 case

Ulster County: 1 case

In Rockland County, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports officials are tracking exposure to a catering service after one worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Rockland County warns about potential #COVID19 exposure as it traces movements of caterers who tested positive.

Connecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital.

New Jersey’s number of confirmed cases remained at four as of Sunday morning.

Cuomo said he wants the federal government to make more private labs available for testing and identifying positive infection cases so they can quickly be isolated.

“Please CDC, approve these private labs and approve automated testing today,” said Cuomo. “There is no reason to delay. You have misinformed the public about your testing capacity, you’ve caused confusion about your testing capacity – the president say one thing, the vice-president says something else.”

Speaking from Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in Nassau County, Cuomo stressed the virus is most concerning for the elderly and those with underlining health issues.

Most others with the virus are never hospitalized. He encouraged businesses to have a more generous sick leave policy and allow employees to work from home to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Other steps to slow the spread of coronavirus include not shaking hands and avoiding crowded mass transit vehicles, such as waiting for a next subway train if a packed train pulls into a station.

On Long Island-, Northwell Health got the green light to start administering tests. They’ll roll out a soft activation Sunday, something typically done in the event of a terror attack or major weather event, reports CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

“(There are) two reasons we are trying to contain the virus.” said Cuomo. “We don’t want to do massive close-downs, massive quarantines and we don’t want members of the vulnerable population getting sick.”

“We will also be fielding information from the local hospitals, so they should let us know of their census increase, that their emergency rooms are starting to fill up with people saying they’re not feeling well,” said Commissioner Steven Morelli of the Nassau County Office of Emergency Management.

Since there are not enough testing kits to provide one to every person who wants one, medical officials set up a screening requirement to prioritize cases.

“We are going to be very careful to make sure the people who qualify, who fit the picture and who can help us prevent the spread of disease,” said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein on Saturday.

Last week Cuomo outlined priorities for who in New York would be tested for coronavirus first and going forward:

Those who have been in close proximity to a person who has already tested positive People who have traveled to a country with level 2 or 3 health notice from the CDC and are experiencing symptoms People in quarantine and develop symptoms while in quarantine A seriously ill individual who has not tested positive for other viruses

When patients do test positive, new federal funding will give local municipalities more options.

Cuomo also said violating voluntary quarantine rules is disrespectful to members of the community because it puts others at risk. He also says if you don’t comply with it, there are other measures leaders are willing to take, but he did not go into specifics.

