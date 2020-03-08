



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to

Toby is a 10-year-old, Japanese Chin / Pekingese mix, who weighs 10 pounds. Toby is full of personality! Toby loves to eat chicken, go for walks and he knows a couple of tricks too! He can sit and lay down. Funny and sweet, Toby is a wonderful dog!

Rudolpho is a 1-year-old, housebroken, 8 pound, Chihuahua / Pomeranian mix with a spot of black on the tip of his tongue. Rudolpho is a very affectionate, quiet, loving and playful pup who enjoys his walks and most of all he just wants to be with you!

Furry Friend Finder update: We are thrilled to say that 11-year-old Ginger Rogers was adopted by Lori and Lori who live in Stanford, Connecticut. When Lori saw Ginger Rogers on Furry Friend Finder she knew this was the dog she had been looking for. Ginger Rogers now has a 14-year-old brother – Levi and an 8-year-old sister – Opal. Ginger loves her new toys, outfits and beds and most of all she loves all of the attention she is getting from her new family!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.