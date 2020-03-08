NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Now is your chance to try some of the best dining in upper Manhattan for a great price.
Harlem Restaurant Week is happening now through March 15. One of the oldest family-owned restaurants in the city is participating, along with restaurants featuring James Beard Award-winning chefs.
Prices range from deals under $10 to $25 lunches and $35 dinners.
In addition to special prices for lunch and dinner, you can also find deals at participating retailers, including Harlem Yoga Studio, the Urban Garden Center, the Brownstone fashion boutique and more. There is also a historic walking tour.
Visit harlemrestaurantweek.com for more information about the event.
Cedric Durand, executive chef at participating restaurant GAUDir, shared his recipe for Setas a la Vasca.
Setas a la Vasca
- 3 cups of seasonal mushrooms, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley
- 1 Egg Yolk
- Sliced Spanish Ham (or cured ham that is available)
- Microgreens (garnish)
- Salt
- Pepper
Sauté the mushrooms for five minutes on high heat in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped garlic and chopped parsley to the mushrooms. Stir and cook for one minute. Plate the mushrooms into a dish. Separate the yolk from the white and place the yolk in the middle of the mushrooms. Place sliced Spanish ham or cured meat around the mushroom. Garnish with microgreens.