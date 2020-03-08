NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cultural history-based performance dance troupe is bringing their show to New York.
The Step Afrika! production of “Drumfolk” is based on historic events that took place in the Deep South during the 1700s. The performance includes an African-American dance over 200 years old called the ring shout, dance and drumming traditions from Angola, and a contemporary routine of stepping and vocal percussion.
The production was inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739, when 20 enslaved Africans from Angola used their drums to start a revolt in South Carolina.
“’Drumfolk’ chronicles and celebrates the African American experience in America,” C. Brian Williams, Founder and Executive Director, said in a release. “This new production is grounded in an extensive investigation into the tradition of stepping and over 25 years of Step Afrika!’s percussive practice. We’re thrilled to be sharing this history and artistry with our audiences.”
“Drumfolk” is at the New Victory Theater on West 42nd Street until March 15.
To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit newvictory.org.