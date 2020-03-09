NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx woman was found dead Sunday inside her own apartment in the Castle Hill Houses.
Police say she was likely beaten to death.
Angelica Jimenez, 61, lived on the first floor of 2160 Seward Avenue.
Neighbors who knew her told CBSN New York’s Kevin Rincon she was a nice woman who kept to herself. They’re now left wondering why anyone would want her dead.
A day after the incident, police officers are still processing the scene as neighbors try to process what happened.
“Right now, you telling me, it bothers me. Because that could have been my grandmother,” said a neighbor named Jeffrey. He said he’s lived there his whole life, and in some ways, this isn’t anything new.
“It’s not safe. It’s everything, every day, something’s happening. Kids, grown ups, it’s crazy out here,” he said.
Other people Rincon spoke with right next door to where it happened said much of the same. One woman who says she knew Angelica but didn’t want to go on camera said she used to be a ballerina, spent time caring for her plants, and had raised her kids there. She had also been battling cancer.
For now, police are calling it a homicide investigation. There’s no word of a motive, and no word on a suspect just yet either.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.