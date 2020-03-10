Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brazen burglar was caught on video at a Brooklyn gas station.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brazen burglar was caught on video at a Brooklyn gas station.
It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 at a gas station located at Bedford Avenue and Willoughby Street.
The suspect was caught on video opening the passenger door of an SUV while the driver was pumping gas on the other side of the vehicle. Video shows the suspect reaching into the front seat, grabbing the driver’s wallet, and ride away on a bicycle.
Police say he got away with $50 and two credit cards.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.