NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On Long Island, two school bus drivers in Nassau County have tested positive for coronavirus.
Disease investigators are contacting the parents for 80 children who were on those bus routes.
County Executive Laura Curran says the drivers worked in Oyster Bay, Glen Cove and Locust Valley. Schools in those districts were closed Tuesday.
“The last time that these two bus drivers that tested positive drove the buses was last Friday, the 6th of March,” said Curran. “They’ll be quarantined until the 20th of March.”
In all, there are 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County. Tests are pending on 10 people.