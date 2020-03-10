HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some residents of a Passaic County town say their mail delivery is unreliable, but the problems go beyond the mail mix-ups

The problems range from wrong names, wrong addresses, wrong streets now wasted time and energy, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“I’m returning mail because it’s somebody else’s mail in my mail, and it’s not even the right street,” said Hawthorne resident Kathy Palmer.

Palmer says it’s been an issue for weeks.

“There are days we don’t get mail at all when I know we should be getting mail, because my husband owns a business,” she said. “When I open the mailbox and there’s nothing there, where is it?”

Ashley Malone says holiday cards are nice, but better if delivered on time.

“It’s days late, weeks late,” said Malone. “I’m even getting other people’s mail and Christmas cards in March and February.”

The issue has gotten so bad the mayor created a task force to figure out what is going on.

He suspects that the issue could be that the postal service is preoccupied with delivering Amazon boxes instead of focusing on regular mail.

Malone says it’s especially important to get mail on time in her house right now as college acceptance letters are shipped out.

“My daughter she is trying to get into Georgetown and Boston College,” said Malone. “Would love to know mail going to come when it’s supposed to.”

Others suspect the problem could be that the post office on Diamond Bridge Avenue is understaffed. There have been complaints about long lines as well.

The post office says customers should call the agency’s toll-free number at (800) 275-8777 to share their concerns.