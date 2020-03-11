NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 76-year-old man has a broken nose after being brutally beaten on board a bus in the Bronx.
Police said the victim was trying to intervene in an argument when he was attacked.
It happened at noon last Thursday on a BX 21 bus in the Melrose section.
Police said the suspect got into an argument with another man who bumped into him.
When the 76-year-old got involved, the suspect allegedly grabbed him by the neck, threw him on the floor and punched him multiple times in the face.
Police said the suspect fled the scene at the 158th Street and 3rd Avenue stop.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and cuts.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.