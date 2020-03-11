NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games.
In a statement, the league said a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW
— NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020
Although the player was not at the arena, the game was canceled.
“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement read.
After the NBA decision, the NHL issued a statement saying their organization would announce on Thursday plans for the rest of hockey season.
“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” their statement read. “The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”