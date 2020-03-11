Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman seen on video setting a flag on fire outside a Hindu temple in Queens.
It was caught on camera around 7:40 p.m. last Thursday at Shri Tulshi Mandir on 111th Street in South Richmond Hill.
Surveillance video shows the woman holding a sandwich as she approaches the flag.
With the flick of a lighter, it goes up in flames. The woman then calmly walks away.
The NYPD is working to determine whether it was a hate crime.
Say, didn’t the Supreme Court rule that burning a flag was protected speech?