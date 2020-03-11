Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A thrilling new attraction opens today at Hudson Yards.
It’s called the Edge and it’s the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere.
The deck offers panoramic views of Manhattan from 1,100 feet in the air.
There’s a glass floor, and the surrounding glass panels angle outward to give visitors the feeling they’re leaning over the city.
Edge officially opens to the public at 1 p.m. Tickets can be found here.