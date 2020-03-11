NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for coronavirus infections in a tweet posted Wednesday night.
In the post, Hanks wrote “Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020
“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”