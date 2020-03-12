Comments
PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are adding up in New Jersey. On Thursday, health officials announced six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 29 in the Garden State.
There are not only concerns about the spread of coronavirus but also about what will close next. That’s fueling many people to go to stores and clear out shelves, reports CBS2’s Cleve Bryan.
“Seems to be picking up on water, toilet paper and other supplies,” Bob Newton, with Paulsboro Save-A-Lot, said.
Independent grocers Bob and Laura Newton tried to get an early jump on stocking water and cleaning supplies but they’re up against anxious shoppers all trying to get what they can while they can.
“It’s getting hit so badly now your suppliers and your warehouses can’t keep up with the demand,” Bob Newton said.