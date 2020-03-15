



– All schools on Long Island are being shut down for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Sunday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced all public schools and private K-12 would be closed for two weeks, starting Monday.

My message to everyone in Nassau County is this: We are in this together, and together we will get through this. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) March 15, 2020

Administrators, teachers and staffers can be in and out of schools as they will be open for them to conduct distance learning and to let teachers do lesson plans.

“There is evidence that the virus is already present in many communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread. As part of our larger social distancing efforts, we believe that closing schools is the right thing to do at this time,” Bellone said.

While schools are closed for instruction, administrators and teachers will still have access to school buildings for local district planning, distance-based education purposes, temporary grab-and-go meal programs and childcare issues. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) March 15, 2020

There will also be a temporary grab-and-go meal program established at the schools during the closure.

Officials remain concerned about maintaining social distance during the school shutdown.

“Parents will have to step up and keep kids from gathering,” Curran said.

More than 300 people in Nassau County are in mandatory quarantine, and big events in the county have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

There are currently 90 confirmed cases in Nassau County, with 314 quarantines, 18 hospitalized and two people in critical condition.

WATCH: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran Sunday Update On COVID-19



In Nassau County, officials also said eviction notices would be suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Jones Beach on Sunday, runners who would have taken part in the now-canceled New York City Half Marathon say they’ll gather to run their own version of the race.

“Twenty of us are going to meet here,” said Ronkonkoma resident Thadd Nelson. “We’re going to run on the trail here, run the same distance just to sort of make up for it.”

“You can continue to enjoy our parks, go outside get some fresh air get some exercise,” said Curran.

Jones Beach is being considered as a possible second drive-thru virus testing site. New Rochelle was the first in New York State.

On Saturday, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was supposed to have been full of people attending the Jurassic World Live Tour, but it was called off.