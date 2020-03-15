NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools will close early this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Sunday evening.
New York City is required to have a plan in place for child care and food within the next 24 hours.
“Our goal is to slow the spread of the virus to a rate that the healthcare system can manage, and one of the ways to do that is to reduce density,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Closing the schools is a good idea but you have to anticipate and correct any unintended consequences — we have to ensure children who rely on free school meals continue to get them and that there’s adequate child care, especially for healthcare workers and first responders who are parents of young children.
“We will close these schools but it needs to be done with these contingencies in mind so that children are not harmed and our hospitals aren’t understaffed — otherwise we cut off our nose to spite our face,” Cuomo added.
Long Island schools and Westchester County schools will be closed Monday.
City Comptroller said closing schools is the right decision.
“As a dad with two children in public schools and as the son of older parents, I thank Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, UFT President Mulgrew and 1199 SEIU President Gresham for doing the right thing and prioritizing the health and safety of all New Yorkers during this difficult time,” Stringer said.