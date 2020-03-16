(CBS New York)– NFL free agency started Monday and the New York Giants made sure that defensive lineman Leonard Williams won’t get a chance to test the market.
The Giants released a statement that they used their franchise tag on the defensive lineman. The team acquired Williams from the Jets on October 28, 2019 for a 2020 third round pick and a 2021 fifth round pick.
Giants place franchise tag on DL Leonard Williams. pic.twitter.com/PnyNfluHnn
— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020
The fifth round pick in 2021 the Giants traded to the Jets would turn into a fourth round pick if Williams and the team agree to a long term deal.
Williams will play the 2020 season under a one year contract and he is the first New York Giants player to receive a franchise tag since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2015.
The 25-year-old had 26 tackles and half a sack in 8 games for Big Blue. Williams was the 6th overall pick in 2015 and has 17.5 career sacks. The Giants were tied for 13th in the league last year with 43 sacks as a team.