(CBS New York)– The Brooklyn Nets announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that four players have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Nets said in the statement that “of the four, only one player is exhibiting symptoms while three others are asymptomatic.”
The organization said they are in the process of notifying anyone who had contact with the players. The Nets also said that all players are being asked to remain isolated and to closely monitor their health.
“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”
The Nets last game was March 10th against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. They were scheduled to play against the Golden State Warriors in a closed off Chase Arena before the NBA decided to suspend the 2019-2020 season until further notice due to coronavirus.