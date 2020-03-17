(CBSNewYork)- The first day of the NFL’s tampering window saw deals being handed out left and right to the top free agents on the market. The New York Giants dipped their toe into the market to solidify their secondary by signing former Carolina Panthers corner James Bradberry to a three-year $45 million deal with $32 million of that guaranteed.
Former Panthers CB James Bradberry is going to the Giants…3 yr $45M with $32M GTD, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
The 26-year-old Bradberry is a former second round pick of the Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the course of four seasons with the Panthers he snagged eight interceptions while logging 47 passes defensed. He joins a Giants defense that ranked 28th in the league giving up an average of 264.1 yards per game and allowed opposing passers to complete 66.4 percent of their passes last season.