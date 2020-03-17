(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets were largely quiet on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering window, but they did make a move as the day wound down. Late Monday night, the team bolstered its offensive line signing former Seattle Seahawks tackle George Fant to a three-year $30 million deal.
Former Seahawks’ OT George Fant reached agreement with the Jets on a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $13.7 million guaranteed, per @JFowlerESPN and me.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
The 27-year-old Fant is a former undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky who started 24 games for the Seahawks from 2016-2019. Fant was a two-sport athlete in college playing both basketball and football for Western Kentucky before transitioning full-time to football after he was signed by the Seahawks following the 2016 Draft.
The Jets offensive line was one of the league’s worst last season, allowing 52 sacks (28th) and 106 QB hits (27th). Several of the linemen from last year’s unit are free agents this offseason.