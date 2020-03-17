(CBSNewYork)- The New York Mets have clarified earlier reports stating that they decided to close their Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. for the foreseeable future.
Mets have closed their spring camp for the foreseeable future
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 17, 2020
Instead, the facility is closed to organized workouts but players are still able to access the facility for treatment or to use the gym.
A clarification from the Mets: Their Clover Park facility is NOT completely closed.
It is closed for organized workouts, but open for players to use the gym and receive treatment.
So, the status quo from the past couple of days, it seems.
— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 17, 2020
The move to close their facility to organized workouts doesn’t change much for players from recent days. But, the move comes in the wake of Monday’s announcement by the league that the season would be pushed back until at least mid-May in accordance with new CDC guidelines restricting gatherings of 50 or more people.
Major League Baseball has allowed teams to make their own decisions with regard to whether or not to remain at their spring training complexes. Players were allowed by the league to return home or to their team’s home city after further evaluating the situation over the weekend.