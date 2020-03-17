CoronavirusLatest Curfews, Closures And St. Patrick's Day Alternatives
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, MLB Spring Training, New York Mets, New York Mets News, Ryan Mayer

(CBSNewYork)- The New York Mets have clarified earlier reports stating that they decided to close their Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. for the foreseeable future.

Instead, the facility is closed to organized workouts but players are still able to access the facility for treatment or to use the gym.

The move to close their facility to organized workouts doesn’t change much for players from recent days. But, the move comes in the wake of Monday’s announcement by the league that the season would be pushed back until at least mid-May in accordance with new CDC guidelines restricting gatherings of 50 or more people.

Major League Baseball has allowed teams to make their own decisions with regard to whether or not to remain at their spring training complexes. Players were allowed by the league to return home or to their team’s home city after further evaluating the situation over the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply