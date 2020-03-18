JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Jersey City.
Approximately 500 customers are without service.
Chopper 2 was over the scene on Linden Avenue between Ocean and Garfield avenues.
#JerseyCity Update: Our crews are still on site making repairs and service disruptions have expanded in the area. A water truck is available on Merritt. near Old Bergen Road. We understand the situation is frustrating and we thank you for your continued patience.
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) March 18, 2020
As CBS2’s Jim Smith reported, it appeared the water had been turned off as crews began repairs.
Workers could be seen pumping water from the ground and using a backhoe to access the broken main.
A water truck has been called in to provide water to residents on Merritt near Old Bergen Road.