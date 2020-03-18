CoronavirusNYPD Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, More Than A Dozen Fellow Officers Say They Have Symptoms
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Jersey City.

Approximately 500 customers are without service.

Chopper 2 was over the scene on Linden Avenue between Ocean and Garfield avenues.

As CBS2’s Jim Smith reported, it appeared the water had been turned off as crews began repairs.

Workers could be seen pumping water from the ground and using a backhoe to access the broken main.

A water truck has been called in to provide water to residents on Merritt near Old Bergen Road.

