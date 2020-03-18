Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video setting fires on the Lower East Side.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video setting fires on the Lower East Side.
The first incident happened near University Neighborhood High School on Monroe Street.
Police said the man started a dumpster fire shortly before 1:30 a.m. on March 4.
No injuries or structural damage were reported.
Four days later, the suspect allegedly lit multiple dumpsters, trashcans and items that were left out for pickup in the areas of Henry, Madison, Monroe and Gouverneur streets.
Surveillance video shows him walking by a mattress that’s up in flames.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.