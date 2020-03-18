



Police are searching for a disgruntled customer who they say punched a grocery store manager and his deliveryman yesterday in the Bronx.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. at the Associated Supermarket on Louis Nine Boulevard in Claremont Village section.

Police said the suspect was upset his groceries weren’t delivered in a timely fashion.

He allegedly visited the store and confronted the 69-year-old deliveryman, who had gotten lost and returned.

Police said the suspect punched the deliveryman in the face, causing him to hit his head on the ground and lose consciousness.

When the 67-year-old manager intervened, the suspect allegedly punched him in the face, too.

Police said the man took off heading west on Jennings Street.

The deliveryman was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition, while the manager went to another hospital on his own and was treated for cuts and bruises.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.