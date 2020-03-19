(CBSNewYork)– The New York Giants have found a quarterback to backup Daniel Jones.
The team announced on Thursday evening that they signed veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. The 33-year-old has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Redskins during his nine year NFL career. The deal is pending a physical and the 2010 third round pick will serve as the backup to franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.
McCoy stays in the NFC East after playing five seasons with the Washington Redskins. The quarterback started and played in one game in 2019 before he broke his fibula in a December 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Texas Longhorns signal caller has started 28 games in his career and has an overall record of 7-21 as a starter. McCoy’s best season came in 2011 when he started 13 games for the Browns and threw 14 touchdown passes and over 2700 yards through the air.
The former Redskins quarterback will provide the Giants with veteran leadership for their young starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The former Duke QB threw for over 3000 yards and 24 touchdowns during his rookie season. Jones took over for 2x Super Bowl Eli Manning, who retired after the 2019 season.
The Giants finished last year with a 4-12 record and head coach Joe Judge begins his first season on the job in 2020.