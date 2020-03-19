



Coronavirus cases continue to rise in New Jersey, where state officials say nearly 430 people have been infected.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, some showing symptoms won’t have to wait too much longer to get a test.

Bergen Community College in Paramus is temporarily closed, but in about 24 hours the parking lot will be full once again. The school plans to host the state’s first drive-through coronavirus testing site.

With 114 positive infections, Bergen County could be considered the state’s hot zone for COVID-19. The National Guard and state Department of Transportation were there Wednesday, teaming up to get the site up and running for tomorrow.

“Once a patient goes to the hospital, it takes three to five days to get the results. So all the time, you’re wondering what is the real situation,” Paramus Emergency Medical Services Chief Milton Kohlmann told CBS2.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The situation is urgent for the county’s first responders, who are on the front lines of the crisis.

Equipment preparation during the pandemic is paramount.

“Eye cover, mask, gown and gloves,” said Capt. Maria O’Reilly.

CBS2 got a look at two specially outfitted ambulances that Paramus Emergency Services will be using. The supply cabinets were covered to avoid cross contamination.

Police have also been responding to patients with protective gear and special breathing apparatus in their cars.

“Incidents have been ratcheting up here, getting further equipment is getting more and more difficult,” Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

In hopes of slowing down the rapid spread, Gov. Phil Murphy imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A Home Depot in Paramus had a line out the door as people abided by Bergen County’s new limit on no more than 50 people inside stores.

In Essex County, neighbors helped neighbors pick up groceries and leftthe bags on their stoops.

“There was some bleach and some other stuff, so she just asked me to get it,” one person said.

Children whose schools were closed learned remotely – social distancing has been the most important lesson of all.

“I’m not even allowed to visit my grandparents, I’m afraid of maybe infecting them,” said Sarita Popat, of Millburn.

Walking trails were packed with people taking in fresh air and trying to get rid of stress. One group of friends picked a quiet neighborhood in Short Hills for a bike ride, taking the precautions that their parents have been hammering home.

“We each brought our own water bottle, we’re keeping distance and not touching hands and stuff like that,” Popat added.

CBS2 also learned an anonymous donor gave $2.25 million to University Hospital in Newark to help in the response to this public health emergency.