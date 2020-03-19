MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island leaders issued a warning Thursday about coronavirus-related phone scams targeting residents.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to “be vigilant.”
“Something troubling is percolating right now,” she said. “Our police department is investigating a nationwide trend of reports of coronavirus scam phone calls that are coming to our Nassau County residents now.”
Curran said in one instance, a man received a call from someone claiming to work for a coronavirus hotline. The person on the other end asked for the man’s personal Medicare information. In another incident, a woman received a call from someone claiming to work for her bank, saying it was closing because of the outbreak and needed her information.
The county executive said an official agency would never ask for health insurance or banking information over the phone.
“We’re concerned that people are anxious. If we’re telling people to isolate, if our older folks are isolating – they’re alone, they’re watching the news constantly, and they’re becoming very anxious and perhaps becoming more vulnerable,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that there are people out there who will seize this crisis and rub their hands and see this as a great opportunity to make a buck.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text 692692 | Westchester Testing Call 1(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Case Tracker | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
Curran also updated the county’s number of case – now at 293.
There are three deaths, including a 76-year-old woman from the Town Hempstead.
On the positive side, the county executive added some patients have recovered.