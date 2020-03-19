Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A 91-year-old Connecticut man who was hospitalized with the coronavirus has died, becoming the state’s second victim of the virus, a local official announced.
As of Wednesday night, Connecticut had 96 active COVID-19 cases known in the state.
The New Haven Register reports that New Canaan Councilman Steve Karl announced the death at a Town Council meeting Wednesday night, asking for a moment of silence as the meeting was about to adjourn.
A man in his 80s who had been a resident of a Ridgefield assisted living facility died Wednesday at Danbury Hospital, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
